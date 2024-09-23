iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.41

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.41 and last traded at $117.23, with a volume of 193066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.34 and a 200 day moving average of $110.83.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

