iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 52-Week High at $127.20

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.20 and last traded at $126.70, with a volume of 1302741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.59.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.16.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 171.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.