iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.49

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.49 and last traded at $94.82, with a volume of 59935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.01.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.30. The stock has a market cap of $791.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,319.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth $169,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

