iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $67.01

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.01 and last traded at $67.56, with a volume of 410518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.28.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $922.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.12.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.