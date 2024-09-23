iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 162,809 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 122,471 shares.The stock last traded at $101.99 and had previously closed at $101.20.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.81.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.