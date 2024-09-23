Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 646 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average of $56.83.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

