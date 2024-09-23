Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,505,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $957,762,000 after buying an additional 302,222 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $787,725,000 after buying an additional 460,649 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2,232.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Illumina by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $317,267,000 after acquiring an additional 204,043 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $131.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $148.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.