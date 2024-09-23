J. Matt Hooker Sells 7,803 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) SVP J. Matt Hooker sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $95,742.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

J. Matt Hooker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, J. Matt Hooker sold 7,803 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $93,011.76.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Ranger Energy Services stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.30. 43,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,170. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $281.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ranger Energy Services

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 683.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 44,949 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 419,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.