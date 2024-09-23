J. Stern & Co. LLP Acquires 8,394 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,881 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for 0.1% of J. Stern & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. J. Stern & Co. LLP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $1,508,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,929,000 after purchasing an additional 310,728 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in DexCom by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 323,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,723 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 272,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Baird R W cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,483 shares of company stock worth $201,708. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $70.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average is $109.37.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

