J. Stern & Co. LLP Invests $66,000 in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBX. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Wallbox by 23.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $8,923,000. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wallbox from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wallbox from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Wallbox Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of WBX stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wallbox has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.54.

Wallbox Company Profile

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

