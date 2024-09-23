Jefferies Financial Group Increases United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $432.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $315.00 to $432.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.17.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $5.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $358.40. 119,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,540. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $366.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.07.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.48, for a total value of $1,124,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.48, for a total value of $1,124,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,322 shares of company stock valued at $35,403,906. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

