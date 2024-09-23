John A. Kritzmacher Sells 2,500 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,102.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of IDCC stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.97. The company had a trading volume of 356,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.58. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $141.00.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $223.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 37.99%. Equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 50.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 38.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth $64,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

