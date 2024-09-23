John C. Rigg Buys 125,000 Shares of Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) insider John C. Rigg acquired 125,000 shares of Triad Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £350,000 ($462,351.39).

Triad Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TRD stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 270 ($3.57). 18,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 276.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 269.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. Triad Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 320 ($4.23). The company has a market cap of £45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,440.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Triad Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Triad Group’s dividend payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

