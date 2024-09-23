John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.99

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.99 and last traded at $59.77, with a volume of 13095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why eBay Stock Is the Steady Performer You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.