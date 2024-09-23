John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.99

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.99 and last traded at $59.77, with a volume of 13095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

