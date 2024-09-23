JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,093,225 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 476% from the previous session’s volume of 189,727 shares.The stock last traded at $47.49 and had previously closed at $47.39.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,964,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 848,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 33,647 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,358.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 325,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 303,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 179.9% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

