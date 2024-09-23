JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.48

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.48 and last traded at $65.38, with a volume of 13864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.29.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $764.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 3,006.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.