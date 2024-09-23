Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.13

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.
About Jupiter Fund Management
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
