Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.43

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.43 and last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 307654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPRUY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
