Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Up to $55.80

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.80, but opened at $58.15. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $54.79, with a volume of 32,041 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KROS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $11,002,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 23,945.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

