Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 31,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 48,312 shares.The stock last traded at $5.06 and had previously closed at $5.14.

Knightscope Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knightscope

About Knightscope

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knightscope stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knightscope, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSCP Free Report ) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,850 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Knightscope worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

