Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.80

Shares of Knorr-Bremse AG (ETR:KBX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as €78.80 ($87.56) and last traded at €78.65 ($87.39), with a volume of 94263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €78.10 ($86.78).

Knorr-Bremse Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €72.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.96.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking systems, entrance and HVAC systems, sanitary systems, coupling systems, digital solutions, smart services for optimizing rail traffic, power electrics, rail computing and communication (RCC)/TCMS, signaling systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, windshield wiper and wash systems, and extensive aftermarket solutions.

