Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Kopin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN remained flat at $0.61 during trading on Monday. 5,882,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.60.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a negative return on equity of 131.82%. The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 703,740 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Kopin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kopin by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 107,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kopin by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 678,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

