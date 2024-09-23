Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $8.21

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $7.64. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 27,449 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Korea Electric Power Trading Down 7.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $462,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 35,973 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 24.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 14,136 shares during the period.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile



Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

