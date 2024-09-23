Kristina A. Peterson Sells 24,077 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) Director Kristina A. Peterson sold 24,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $43,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kristina A. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Kristina A. Peterson sold 4,510 shares of Blink Charging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $12,492.70.

Blink Charging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,685,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,653. The company has a market cap of $170.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.66. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 108.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

