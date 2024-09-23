Kyle Jay Cammann Doenz Sells 125,000 Shares of Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC) Stock

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kyle Jay Cammann Doenz sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total transaction of C$238,987.50.

Shares of ZDC stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.05. 680,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,006. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.31. The company has a market cap of C$196.31 million, a P/E ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 2.44. Zedcor Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Zedcor had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of C$7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zedcor Inc. will post 0.0399197 earnings per share for the current year.

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

