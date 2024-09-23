Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $196.00 at Citigroup

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $164.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LEN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.94.

NYSE:LEN traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.09. 754,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,385. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lennar has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 223.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

