Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Insider Sells 19,202 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LLYVA traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $42.47. 95,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,525. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLYVA. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 40,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Liberty Live Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 6,756.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Liberty Live Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

