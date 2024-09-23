Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Insider Sells 19,202 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:LLYVA traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $42.47. 95,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,525. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
