Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Insider Renee L. Wilm Sells 19,202 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of LLYVK stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.31. 167,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,283. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
