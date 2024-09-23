Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Insider Renee L. Wilm Sells 19,202 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LLYVK stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.31. 167,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,283. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 170,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 42,457 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 170.1% in the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 5,314,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 221.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 249,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.