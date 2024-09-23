Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.57

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.13.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $677.84 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lion Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

