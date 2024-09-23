Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 159,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 77,530 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 687,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,145,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $164.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,614,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,114,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,713,977.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,614,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,114,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,713,977.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,667 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

