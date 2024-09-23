Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases New Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,184,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Hologic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Hologic by 24.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $81.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

