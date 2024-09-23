Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $674,000 Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 128,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 76.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $1,130,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $39.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.64 and a beta of 0.81. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

Featured Articles

