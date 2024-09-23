Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth about $3,609,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 1.1 %

EPC stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

