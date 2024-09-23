Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.24

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.
Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $714.55 million during the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%.
About Loomis AB (publ)
Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.
