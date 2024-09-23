Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10,786.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.48.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $260.14 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.32. The firm has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

