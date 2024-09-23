Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Sells C$759,826.78 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Terrence Smith sold 25,740 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.52, for a total value of C$759,826.78.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUG stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting C$30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,227. The company has a market cap of C$7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.59. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$30.64.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.07). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of C$412.43 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 2.5613577 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on LUG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.08.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

