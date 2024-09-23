Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 44,599 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 174.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,226 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,599 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,527,096 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,606,782,000 after buying an additional 100,244 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,473,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $447,645,000 after buying an additional 397,114 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,349,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $175,383,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 414.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,198,282 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after buying an additional 1,770,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,150,291 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $142,170,000 after buying an additional 469,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $77.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at $39,085,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $749,644.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $7,426,075. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

