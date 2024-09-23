Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 52,260 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $103.35 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. Bank of America increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

