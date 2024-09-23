Magnetar Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Amedisys makes up approximately 1.2% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $56,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Amedisys by 134.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 88.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $275,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair cut Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.1 %

AMED opened at $97.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.84. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.55 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -152.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $591.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile



Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

