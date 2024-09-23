Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.92

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.92 and last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 3772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MKTAY
Makita Trading Up 0.5 %
Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Makita Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Makita Company Profile
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Makita
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.