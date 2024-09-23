Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.92

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.92 and last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 3772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Makita Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Makita Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

