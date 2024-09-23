Marietta Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $115.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.46. The firm has a market cap of $454.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

