MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.10

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 101565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MasterBrand by 71.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.
