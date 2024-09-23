MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.10

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 101565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at MasterBrand

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterBrand

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $280,544.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,995.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,266.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $280,544.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,520 shares in the company, valued at $726,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,806 shares of company stock valued at $365,567 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MasterBrand by 71.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

