Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi Sells 4,685 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MA traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $497.14. 2,189,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,034. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $466.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.03. The company has a market cap of $462.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $501.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,762,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,677,000 after acquiring an additional 193,733 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 39,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,899,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

