MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.82

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 92271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

