Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Sold by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Merus worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 52.4% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after purchasing an additional 466,112 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Merus in the second quarter worth approximately $6,745,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Merus by 54.3% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Merus in the second quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Price Performance

Shares of Merus stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.12. Merus has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $61.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 476.41% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. Analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Merus from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRUS

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merus

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.