Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.23

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Metallurgical Co. of China had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter.

Metallurgical Co. of China Cuts Dividend

About Metallurgical Co. of China

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th.

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company’s Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

