MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNSO. Bank of America downgraded MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MINISO Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of MINISO Group stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 17,360,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,078. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,510,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in MINISO Group by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 529,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 233,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

