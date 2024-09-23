Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 138,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 221,078 shares.The stock last traded at $13.15 and had previously closed at $13.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVO. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Mission Produce Trading Down 2.6 %

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $918.28 million, a P/E ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 49,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $642,782.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,398,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,407,693.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 51,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $685,447.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,219,614 shares in the company, valued at $95,876,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 49,331 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $642,782.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,398,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,407,693.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,959 shares of company stock worth $2,594,035. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 245.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

