Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.68

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 4998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

