Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.45

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.45 and last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 1214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 2.61%.
About Mitsubishi Chemical Group
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.
